Schairer: Operation gut verlaufen

my dream did not come true. i don not bring home gold, silver or bronce. instead i'm wearing my own personal medall now. honestly, i had more than one guardian-angle. i broke my neck (5th cervial spine) at one of the worst crashes in my entire live. luckily there are no neurological deficits, so i will be able to walk soon. when such things happen, you really start knowing whats important! thanks for the massive support from my family, friends, the @olympic_team_austria and all the wishes from all around the world!! big applause for my opponents but friends on the podium @pierrevaultier @jarrydhughes @reginoherma3 #badass #olympics #pyongchang2018 #crash #pain #comminghome #snowboardcross #sbx

